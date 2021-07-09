Summit celebrates the Fourth of July

Cook County officials visit Roberts Park Fire Protection District

Overturned truck causes headache for Summit drivers

Father Marc Pasciak retires from St. Patricia Church after 14 years

Summit siblings Ari, Jimmy and Hope Troche getting ready for fireworks at Summit Park. (Photos by Carol McGowan)

Summit celebrates the Fourth of July

July 9, 2021

By Carol McGowan The Village of Summit and the Summit Park District teamed up to bring their fireworks and holiday celebration back this year after taking a break last year…

Kayla Sharples was a key in the Red Stars’ lone goal in a victory over Washington on Friday night. ISI Photo

Minus Olympians, Red Stars top Washington

July 6, 2021

By Jeff Vorva Correspondent The Chicago Red Stars’ first match without Olympians Julie Ertz, Alyssa Naeher and Tierna Davidson was a success. The Red Stars knocked off Washington, 1-0, in…

Justice Park District President Carrie Bernardoni (from left), Indian Springs School District 109 Assistant Supt. Crystal Skoczylas, 109 Supt. Dr. Blair Nuccio, Justice Willow Springs Water Commission Executive Director Colleen Kelly, Justice Mayor Kris Wasowicz, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller, Fire Lt. Cindy Byrd, District Board Secretary Steve Stratakos, Fire Chief Jeff Ketchen, District Board President Brian Bernardoni. (Photos by Carol McGowan)

Cook County officials visit Roberts Park Fire Protection District

July 3, 2021

By Carol McGowan Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller visited the Roberts Park Fire Protection District facilities last Thursday morning. The first stop was…

A truck carrying kosher glycerin overturned last Thursday at 59th Street and Archer Road in Summit snarling traffic in town for hours. (Supplied photos)

Overturned truck causes headache for Summit drivers

July 3, 2021

By Carol McGowan A tanker truck overturned around 7:30 a.m. last Thursday on Archer Road just south of 59th Street in Summit. The truck was going eastbound on 59th Street,…

Lyons’ Joseph Antonetti, with the football, gets mobbed by his teammates during 7-on-7 drills against Wheaton-Warrenville South Thursday. The quarterback had made an interception on defense to cause the celebration. Photo by Jeff Vorva

Seven-on-sevens up and running: Lyons hosts scrimmages featuring Marist, York and WW South

July 2, 2021

By Jeff Vorva Correspondent Lyons quarterback Joseph Antonetti and Marist signal-caller Dontrell Jackson both found comfort and normalcy in 7-on-7 scrimmages held July 1 at the Lions’ home field in…

Father Marc Pasciak blesses a cross that was dedicated to him on Tuesday. (Photo by Carol McGowan)

Father Marc Pasciak retires from St. Patricia Church after 14 years

July 1, 2021

By Carol McGowan Father Marc Pasciak has retired as pastor of St. Patricia Parish in Hickory Hills. His last official day was Wednesday. His retirement was effective on July 1.…

James Gay attended his final District 230 board meeting as superintendent last Thursday. (Photo by Jeff Vorva)

Anti-vaxxers ask SD230 to not require masks for students

July 1, 2021

By Jeff Vorva Some parents who urged District 230 to open up its schools during the pandemic were back with a new request for the 2021-2022 school year. They are…

Parishioners gather outside the church last Sunday. (Photos by Steve Metsch)

St. Hugh Farewell: ‘We had it all in this parish’

July 1, 2021

By Steve Metsch Ending 96 years on Joliet Avenue in Lyons, the last Mass was said Sunday at St. Hugh Roman Catholic Church. Current and former parishioners gathered in the…

Photo courtesy of Lyons Township High School Lyons graduates Jacob Muth and William Hadraba placed will compete in the 2021 Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School National Championship, to be held in July 29-31on Lake Chickamauga in Tennessee.

Lyons grads aim to reel in a national championship

June 27, 2021

By Steve Metsch Correspondent Two recent graduates of Lyons Township High School are hoping their fishing expertise reels in a national championship Jacob Muth, of Western Springs, and William Hadraba,…

Vanessa DiBernardo of the Red Stars slips on the wet SeatGeek Sradium grass in Saturday’s 3-0 loss against Racing Louisville. Photo by Jeff Vorva

Red Stars slip and slide in loss to Louisville

June 27, 2021

By Jeff Vorva Correspondent Last October, the Chicago Red Stars traded Savannah McCaskill and Yuko Nagasato to Racing Louisville FC for the right to protect the rest of its roster…

Bruce Quintos, of Chicago Ridge, brought his 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air to the Father's Day Car Show in Lyons on Sunday. (Photos by Steve Metsch)

Lyons brings back annual Father’s Day Car Show

June 24, 2021

By Steve Metsch The annual Father’s Day Car Show in Lyons was held again this year and it attracted dads, their kids, plenty of car lovers and devoted owners. There…

SRP-IMAGE-Logo

Cause for celebration: Lyons doesn’t let runner-up finish spoil its party

June 24, 2021

By Steve Millar   Correspondent For Lyons senior forward Ava Dallavo there was no hesitation. She and her teammates grabbed a jug of ice water from their sideline and gave…

CELEBRATE

High School Softball: Marist tops Lincoln-Way Central for program’s third state title

June 22, 2021

By Randy Whalen Correspondent A gutsy performance for the ages helped Marist to the third state championship in program history. Abby Dunning, arguably the top pitcher in the state and…

Flags are expected to fly July 1 at the Garfield Ridge Chamber of Commerce’s Patriot’s Day Parade. --Supplied photo

Patriot’s Day Parade coming to Archer

June 22, 2021

Will be smaller, ‘more Southwest Side’ By Tim Hadac With permit delays from City Hall behind, the annual Patriot’s Day Parade is moving forward for its annual run down Archer…

New law requires public schools to teach Asian American history

By PETER HANCOCK Capitol News Illinois [email protected] SPRINGFIELD – All public schools in Illinois will soon be required to teach a unit on Asian American history and culture as part…

CAPITOL RECAP: Illinois gets another credit upgrade

By Capitol News Illinois SPRINGFIELD – The credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings upgraded Illinois’ bond rating on Thursday, citing the state’s improved financial condition.  It’s the second upgrade from…

Unprecedented unemployment deficit threatens to ‘cripple’ businesses, claimants

By JERRY NOWICKI Capitol News Illinois [email protected] SPRINGFIELD – Since economic shutdowns began and COVID-19 death counts started to rise in March 2020, national unemployment rates have hovered at historically…

Gov. JB Pritzker is pictured in a file photo at an event in Springfield earlier this month. (Capitol News Illinois file photo by Jerry Nowicki)

S&P upgrades Illinois bond rating

By PETER HANCOCK Capitol News Illinois [email protected] SPRINGFIELD – The credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings upgraded Illinois’ bond rating on Thursday, citing the state’s improved financial condition.  It’s the…

State revenues surged in previous fiscal year

By PETER HANCOCK Capitol News Illinois [email protected] SPRINGFIELD – Revenues flowing into state coffers surged in the fiscal year that ended June 30, spurred largely by an influx of federal…

CAPITOL RECAP: Pritzker signs bill expanding Medicaid

By Capitol News Illinois SPRINGFIELD – Illinois residents who have health coverage through Medicaid now have access to a broad range of services including mental health counseling, substance abuse treatment,…

Pritzker signs bill expanding covered Medicaid services

By PETER HANCOCK Capitol News Illinois [email protected] SPRINGFIELD – Illinois residents who have health coverage through Medicaid now have access to a broad range of services including mental health counseling,…

