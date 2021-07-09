Local News
Summit celebrates the Fourth of July
By Carol McGowan The Village of Summit and the Summit Park District teamed up to bring their fireworks and holiday celebration back this year after taking a break last year…
Minus Olympians, Red Stars top Washington
By Jeff Vorva Correspondent The Chicago Red Stars’ first match without Olympians Julie Ertz, Alyssa Naeher and Tierna Davidson was a success. The Red Stars knocked off Washington, 1-0, in…
Cook County officials visit Roberts Park Fire Protection District
By Carol McGowan Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller visited the Roberts Park Fire Protection District facilities last Thursday morning. The first stop was…
Overturned truck causes headache for Summit drivers
By Carol McGowan A tanker truck overturned around 7:30 a.m. last Thursday on Archer Road just south of 59th Street in Summit. The truck was going eastbound on 59th Street,…
Seven-on-sevens up and running: Lyons hosts scrimmages featuring Marist, York and WW South
By Jeff Vorva Correspondent Lyons quarterback Joseph Antonetti and Marist signal-caller Dontrell Jackson both found comfort and normalcy in 7-on-7 scrimmages held July 1 at the Lions’ home field in…
Father Marc Pasciak retires from St. Patricia Church after 14 years
By Carol McGowan Father Marc Pasciak has retired as pastor of St. Patricia Parish in Hickory Hills. His last official day was Wednesday. His retirement was effective on July 1.…
Anti-vaxxers ask SD230 to not require masks for students
By Jeff Vorva Some parents who urged District 230 to open up its schools during the pandemic were back with a new request for the 2021-2022 school year. They are…
St. Hugh Farewell: ‘We had it all in this parish’
By Steve Metsch Ending 96 years on Joliet Avenue in Lyons, the last Mass was said Sunday at St. Hugh Roman Catholic Church. Current and former parishioners gathered in the…
Lyons grads aim to reel in a national championship
By Steve Metsch Correspondent Two recent graduates of Lyons Township High School are hoping their fishing expertise reels in a national championship Jacob Muth, of Western Springs, and William Hadraba,…
Red Stars slip and slide in loss to Louisville
By Jeff Vorva Correspondent Last October, the Chicago Red Stars traded Savannah McCaskill and Yuko Nagasato to Racing Louisville FC for the right to protect the rest of its roster…
Lyons brings back annual Father’s Day Car Show
By Steve Metsch The annual Father’s Day Car Show in Lyons was held again this year and it attracted dads, their kids, plenty of car lovers and devoted owners. There…
Cause for celebration: Lyons doesn’t let runner-up finish spoil its party
By Steve Millar Correspondent For Lyons senior forward Ava Dallavo there was no hesitation. She and her teammates grabbed a jug of ice water from their sideline and gave…
High School Softball: Marist tops Lincoln-Way Central for program’s third state title
By Randy Whalen Correspondent A gutsy performance for the ages helped Marist to the third state championship in program history. Abby Dunning, arguably the top pitcher in the state and…
Neighbors
Illinois News
New law requires public schools to teach Asian American history
By PETER HANCOCK Capitol News Illinois [email protected] SPRINGFIELD – All public schools in Illinois will soon be required to teach a unit on Asian American history and culture as part…
CAPITOL RECAP: Illinois gets another credit upgrade
By Capitol News Illinois SPRINGFIELD – The credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings upgraded Illinois’ bond rating on Thursday, citing the state’s improved financial condition. It’s the second upgrade from…
Unprecedented unemployment deficit threatens to ‘cripple’ businesses, claimants
By JERRY NOWICKI Capitol News Illinois [email protected] SPRINGFIELD – Since economic shutdowns began and COVID-19 death counts started to rise in March 2020, national unemployment rates have hovered at historically…
S&P upgrades Illinois bond rating
By PETER HANCOCK Capitol News Illinois [email protected] SPRINGFIELD – The credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings upgraded Illinois’ bond rating on Thursday, citing the state’s improved financial condition. It’s the…
State revenues surged in previous fiscal year
By PETER HANCOCK Capitol News Illinois [email protected] SPRINGFIELD – Revenues flowing into state coffers surged in the fiscal year that ended June 30, spurred largely by an influx of federal…
CAPITOL RECAP: Pritzker signs bill expanding Medicaid
By Capitol News Illinois SPRINGFIELD – Illinois residents who have health coverage through Medicaid now have access to a broad range of services including mental health counseling, substance abuse treatment,…
Pritzker signs bill expanding covered Medicaid services
By PETER HANCOCK Capitol News Illinois [email protected] SPRINGFIELD – Illinois residents who have health coverage through Medicaid now have access to a broad range of services including mental health counseling,…