Aldermen call special meeting about crime

Biden, Chuy shake on repeal of Trump-era rule

Rush bill would make insulin affordable

McKinley Park biz incubator gets fed grant

Local News

Just as important, 245 years later

July 9, 2021

By Peggy Zabicki Your correspondent in West Lawn 3633 W. 60th Place •  (773) 504-9327 On this day in 1776, General George Washington requested that the Declaration of Independence be…

It’s truly a time to hold dear

July 9, 2021

By Mary Stanek Your correspondent in Archer Heights and West Elsdon 3808 W. 57th Place •  (773) 284-7394 “There’s a time in each year, that we always hold dear, good…

Police Supt. David Brown listens as 15th Ward Ald. Raymond Lopez (inset) objects to Brown implying that aldermen will be to blame if anyone is injured or dies as a result of gang violence that occurs in the hours after a gang shooting on July 1. --Screenshot from a City of Chicago livestream

Aldermen call special meeting about crime

July 6, 2021

By Tim Hadac Local alderman staged a rare revolt last week against Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who continues to insist that her administration is on top of crime in Chicago. Led…

Karen Sala

Hoping the fireworks are finished

July 5, 2021

By Karen Sala Your correspondent in Gage Park (773) 471-1429 • [email protected] I hope every one had a happy and safe 4th of July. We are already two weeks into another…

GSWNH_ChuyBidenHandshake_070921

Biden, Chuy shake on repeal of Trump-era rule

July 4, 2021

U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García (D-4th) accepts a handshake from President Joe Biden, moments after the president signed into law the repeal of the True Lender Rule. The rule, announced…

Rush bill would make insulin affordable

July 4, 2021

Applies to Medicare, Medicaid recipients From staff reports Legislation designed to eliminate the cost-sharing requirement — including deductibles, copayments, and coinsurance — for insulin under Medicare and Medicaid, has been…

CAPITOL RECAP: Hundreds of bills will head to Pritzker

McKinley Park biz incubator gets fed grant

July 4, 2021

Newman says funds will enable expansion From staff reports U.S. Rep. Marie Newman (D-3rd) announced last week that she has secured $80,000 in federal funding for a McKinley Park business…

Chicago Police Department

Police reports

July 3, 2021

Victim mum on shooting details A 27-year-old man was shot in the right leg as he stood outside in the 5100 block of South Whipple at 8:19 p.m. Sunday, June…

More than 660 bills will head to Pritzker after legislative session

Fed funds flow for Archer/Knox underpass

July 3, 2021

But project may take years By Tim Hadac Some $19.1 million in federal funds have been designated for a road project designed to ease traffic congestion on Archer Avenue. The…

M

Newman, daughter on national stage

July 3, 2021

U.S. Rep. Marie Newman (D-3rd) and her daughter, Evie, appear on newsstands nationwide as the cover story of Teen Vogue’s annual Pride edition. The congresswoman and her daughter, a 20-year-old…

Lyons’ Joseph Antonetti, with the football, gets mobbed by his teammates during 7-on-7 drills against Wheaton-Warrenville South Thursday. The quarterback had made an interception on defense to cause the celebration. Photo by Jeff Vorva

Seven-on-sevens up and running: Lyons hosts scrimmages featuring Marist, York and WW South

July 2, 2021

By Jeff Vorva Correspondent Lyons quarterback Joseph Antonetti and Marist signal-caller Dontrell Jackson both found comfort and normalcy in 7-on-7 scrimmages held July 1 at the Lions’ home field in…

Vanessa DiBernardo of the Red Stars slips on the wet SeatGeek Sradium grass in Saturday’s 3-0 loss against Racing Louisville. Photo by Jeff Vorva

Red Stars slip and slide in loss to Louisville

June 27, 2021

By Jeff Vorva Correspondent Last October, the Chicago Red Stars traded Savannah McCaskill and Yuko Nagasato to Racing Louisville FC for the right to protect the rest of its roster…

St. Rita Church

Espinosas help St. Rita go global

June 26, 2021

By Kathy Headley Your correspondent in Chicago Lawn and Marquette Manor 6610 S. Francisco • (773) 776-7778 I’d like to start this week with a big shout out to Luis…

What to do with Chicago? Layla knows

June 26, 2021

By Peggy Zabicki Your correspondent in West Lawn 3633 W. 60th Place •  (773) 504-9327 What would you do if you were mayor of Chicago? I bet we all have some…

Bundle weekend coming at St. Turibius

June 26, 2021

By Mary Stanek Your correspondent in Archer Heights and West Elsdon 3808 W. 57th Place •  (773) 284-7394 I can’t believe I am saying this already: Happy 4th of July.…

Neighbors

Comings & Goings

Illinois News

New law requires public schools to teach Asian American history

By PETER HANCOCK Capitol News Illinois [email protected] SPRINGFIELD – All public schools in Illinois will soon be required to teach a unit on Asian American history and culture as part…

CAPITOL RECAP: Illinois gets another credit upgrade

By Capitol News Illinois SPRINGFIELD – The credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings upgraded Illinois’ bond rating on Thursday, citing the state’s improved financial condition.  It’s the second upgrade from…

Unprecedented unemployment deficit threatens to ‘cripple’ businesses, claimants

By JERRY NOWICKI Capitol News Illinois [email protected] SPRINGFIELD – Since economic shutdowns began and COVID-19 death counts started to rise in March 2020, national unemployment rates have hovered at historically…

Gov. JB Pritzker is pictured in a file photo at an event in Springfield earlier this month. (Capitol News Illinois file photo by Jerry Nowicki)

S&P upgrades Illinois bond rating

By PETER HANCOCK Capitol News Illinois [email protected] SPRINGFIELD – The credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings upgraded Illinois’ bond rating on Thursday, citing the state’s improved financial condition.  It’s the…

State revenues surged in previous fiscal year

By PETER HANCOCK Capitol News Illinois [email protected] SPRINGFIELD – Revenues flowing into state coffers surged in the fiscal year that ended June 30, spurred largely by an influx of federal…

CAPITOL RECAP: Pritzker signs bill expanding Medicaid

By Capitol News Illinois SPRINGFIELD – Illinois residents who have health coverage through Medicaid now have access to a broad range of services including mental health counseling, substance abuse treatment,…

Pritzker signs bill expanding covered Medicaid services

By PETER HANCOCK Capitol News Illinois [email protected] SPRINGFIELD – Illinois residents who have health coverage through Medicaid now have access to a broad range of services including mental health counseling,…

Sports

