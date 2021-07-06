Local News
Just as important, 245 years later
By Peggy Zabicki Your correspondent in West Lawn 3633 W. 60th Place • (773) 504-9327 On this day in 1776, General George Washington requested that the Declaration of Independence be…
It’s truly a time to hold dear
By Mary Stanek Your correspondent in Archer Heights and West Elsdon 3808 W. 57th Place • (773) 284-7394 “There’s a time in each year, that we always hold dear, good…
Aldermen call special meeting about crime
By Tim Hadac Local alderman staged a rare revolt last week against Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who continues to insist that her administration is on top of crime in Chicago. Led…
Hoping the fireworks are finished
By Karen Sala Your correspondent in Gage Park (773) 471-1429 • [email protected] I hope every one had a happy and safe 4th of July. We are already two weeks into another…
Biden, Chuy shake on repeal of Trump-era rule
U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García (D-4th) accepts a handshake from President Joe Biden, moments after the president signed into law the repeal of the True Lender Rule. The rule, announced…
Rush bill would make insulin affordable
Applies to Medicare, Medicaid recipients From staff reports Legislation designed to eliminate the cost-sharing requirement — including deductibles, copayments, and coinsurance — for insulin under Medicare and Medicaid, has been…
McKinley Park biz incubator gets fed grant
Newman says funds will enable expansion From staff reports U.S. Rep. Marie Newman (D-3rd) announced last week that she has secured $80,000 in federal funding for a McKinley Park business…
Police reports
Victim mum on shooting details A 27-year-old man was shot in the right leg as he stood outside in the 5100 block of South Whipple at 8:19 p.m. Sunday, June…
Fed funds flow for Archer/Knox underpass
But project may take years By Tim Hadac Some $19.1 million in federal funds have been designated for a road project designed to ease traffic congestion on Archer Avenue. The…
Newman, daughter on national stage
U.S. Rep. Marie Newman (D-3rd) and her daughter, Evie, appear on newsstands nationwide as the cover story of Teen Vogue’s annual Pride edition. The congresswoman and her daughter, a 20-year-old…
Seven-on-sevens up and running: Lyons hosts scrimmages featuring Marist, York and WW South
By Jeff Vorva Correspondent Lyons quarterback Joseph Antonetti and Marist signal-caller Dontrell Jackson both found comfort and normalcy in 7-on-7 scrimmages held July 1 at the Lions’ home field in…
Red Stars slip and slide in loss to Louisville
By Jeff Vorva Correspondent Last October, the Chicago Red Stars traded Savannah McCaskill and Yuko Nagasato to Racing Louisville FC for the right to protect the rest of its roster…
Espinosas help St. Rita go global
By Kathy Headley Your correspondent in Chicago Lawn and Marquette Manor 6610 S. Francisco • (773) 776-7778 I’d like to start this week with a big shout out to Luis…
What to do with Chicago? Layla knows
By Peggy Zabicki Your correspondent in West Lawn 3633 W. 60th Place • (773) 504-9327 What would you do if you were mayor of Chicago? I bet we all have some…
Illinois News
New law requires public schools to teach Asian American history
By PETER HANCOCK Capitol News Illinois [email protected] SPRINGFIELD – All public schools in Illinois will soon be required to teach a unit on Asian American history and culture as part…
CAPITOL RECAP: Illinois gets another credit upgrade
By Capitol News Illinois SPRINGFIELD – The credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings upgraded Illinois’ bond rating on Thursday, citing the state’s improved financial condition. It’s the second upgrade from…
Unprecedented unemployment deficit threatens to ‘cripple’ businesses, claimants
By JERRY NOWICKI Capitol News Illinois [email protected] SPRINGFIELD – Since economic shutdowns began and COVID-19 death counts started to rise in March 2020, national unemployment rates have hovered at historically…
State revenues surged in previous fiscal year
By PETER HANCOCK Capitol News Illinois [email protected] SPRINGFIELD – Revenues flowing into state coffers surged in the fiscal year that ended June 30, spurred largely by an influx of federal…
CAPITOL RECAP: Pritzker signs bill expanding Medicaid
By Capitol News Illinois SPRINGFIELD – Illinois residents who have health coverage through Medicaid now have access to a broad range of services including mental health counseling, substance abuse treatment,…
